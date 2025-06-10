Brussels [Belgium], June 10 (ANI): External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met the Prime Minister of Belgium on Tuesday and discussed the strengthening of India-Belgium cooperation on several fronts such as security, defence and trade. He also met the King of Belgium during his visit.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar said, "Delighted to call on Prime Minister @Bart_DeWever of Belgium. Conveyed the warm greetings of PM @narendramodi. Discussed furthering our cooperation in trade, security & defence, investment, clean energy, semiconductors and innovation."

Upon being received by the King of Belgium, he said, "Greatly honoured to be received by His Majesty King Philippe of Belgium this afternoon. Value his warm sentiments for India and his guidance on deepening our ties."

Earlier in the day, EAM also held a press conference with the Vice-President of the European Union, Kaja Kallas.

During the address to the media, Kaja Kallas stressed the EU's support for India's right to protect its citizens and condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Kallas said, "I want to reiterate the EU's strong condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Those responsible must be held accountable. India has the right to protect its citizens in accordance with international law. Minister Jaishankar, you and I were in close contact after the attack."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Belgium on Tuesday and stated that the "strategic partnership" between India and the EU is "getting stronger."

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar interacted with members of the Indian community of Belgium and Luxembourg, discussing the steady progress of India-Belgium ties and its engagement with the European Union.

During the interaction, Jaishankar apprised the community of India's efforts to counter terrorism and promote the country's progress and prosperity.

Sharing the pictures of the interaction on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Great to interact with members of the Indian community of Belgium and Luxembourg. Discussed with them the steady progress of India-Belgium ties and engagement with the EU. Also apprised them of our efforts at countering terrorism and ensuring the progress & prosperity of India." (ANI)

