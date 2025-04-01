New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday met with Netherlands Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp in New Delhi and discussed growing bilateral cooperation, including in trade, investments, innovation, and water and new possibilities in semiconductors.

Jaishankar expressed his delight at meeting Veldkamp, highlighting the growing cooperation between India and the Netherlands in various sectors. "Delighted to meet FM Caspar Veldkamp @ministerBZ of Netherlands this evening. Discussed our growing bilateral cooperation, including in trade, investments, innovation, water, agriculture, health, security and people-to-people ties," he wrote on X,

"Explored new possibilities in semiconductors, green hydrogen, education and talent flows. Also spoke about global strategic developments and the significance of multipolarity," he added.

Notably, Veldkamp is on a two-day official visit to India.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has extended a warm welcome to Veldkamp and said that the visit will further strengthen the "multifaceted relationship" between the two nations.

In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "A warm welcome to FM Caspar Veldkamp @MinisterBZ of Netherlands on his first official visit to India. This visit will further strengthen India - Netherlands multifaceted relationship."

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar welcomed Caspar Veldkamp to India and said he looked forward to talks with him.

"Welcome FM Caspar Veldkamp @ministerBZ of Netherlands to India. Look forward to our talks," Jaishankar posted on X.

His statement came in response to Caspar Veldkamp's post on X, where he said that he looks forward to visiting India and holding talks with Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

He called it important for both nations to strengthen cooperation between two nations.

In a post on X, Veldkamp wrote, "I look forward to visiting #India. I will speak there with Foreign Minister @DrSJaishankarand NSA Ajit Doval, amongst others. Considering today's geopolitical reality, it is important for both the Netherlands and India to strengthen our cooperation and deepen our relationship."

India and the Netherlands established diplomatic relations in 1947, according to Indian Embassy in Hague. The two nations marked 75 years of diplomatic ties in 2022.

India and the Netherlands have regular contact at high levels. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the new government of the Netherlands led by PM Dick Schoof on assuming office on July 2, 2024. (ANI)

