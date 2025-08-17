New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday met South Korea's new Foreign Minister Cho Hyun during his first working visit to India, with both sides agreeing to expand cooperation in cutting-edge sectors like semiconductors, artificial intelligence, clean energy, shipbuilding, and defence manufacturing.

The meeting coincided wth the 10th anniversary of India-Republic of Korea (ROK) Special Strategic Partnership.

According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the ministers reaffirmed the strong and growing partnership, rooted in shared democratic values, mutual trust, shared economic interests, and commitment to regional and global peace and stability.

The two leaders reviewed cooperation across political, security, trade, economic, technology, and people-to-people fields. They agreed to set "new industrial ambitions," especially in high-tech sectors such as AI, semiconductors, clean energy, shipbuilding and defense industry. Both sides also shared assessments on regional and global developments, particularly in the Indo-Pacific, the MEA said.

After the meeting, Jaishankar posted on X that he was "delighted" to meet Cho Hyun as the partnership completed 10 years.

"Held productive discussions on advancing our bilateral cooperation in trade, manufacturing, maritime & people to people exchanges as well as new opportunities in AI, semiconductors, clean energy and defence. Also exchanged perspectives on Indo-Pacific and contemporary global developments," he wrote.

Earlier during the meeting, Jaishankar welcomed Cho Hyun, describing it as a "very special privilege" to host an old friend in a new role. Congratulating him on his recent appointment, he remarked that the visit, coming "literally a day after your National Day, and our National Day, says a lot about the value we attach to the relationship," while also extending greetings on Korea's National Liberation Day.

Highlighting the importance of the occasion, Jaishankar said the visit marks the 10th anniversary of the Special Strategic Partnership between India and South Korea. He recalled being present with Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he met President Lee Jae-myung in Kananaskis, Canada, a meeting that "had very strong bonding."

India and South Korea have strengthened ties over the past decade, with collaboration ranging from trade and investment to security and technology. With Cho Hyun's first visit to New Delhi as foreign minister, both countries have signalled their intent to push the relationship into new areas of strategic technology and defence, while deepening their coordination on regional security in the Indo-Pacific. (ANI)

