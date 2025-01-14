Madrid [Spain], January 14 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Spanish President Pedro Sanchez in Madrid, reaffirming the strong partnership between India and Spain.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar stated, "Called on President Pedro Sanchez of Spain today in Madrid. Conveyed greetings of PM Narendra Modi. Recalled his successful visit to India which reaffirmed our long-standing partnership. Briefed him on my discussions in Madrid and apprised him of progress on our bilateral agenda."

During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar highlighted India's commitment to enhancing bilateral ties with Spain, reflecting on the significant exchanges between the two nations. This interaction follows Spanish President Pedro Sanchez's previous visit to India, which highlighted the deep-rooted relationship shared by the countries.

India and Spain have maintained cordial relations since establishing diplomatic ties in 1956. Notable milestones include Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit to Spain in May 2017 and regular engagements between leaders on the sidelines of global summits, including the G20 in 2018 and 2021. In February 2023, a phone call between the prime ministers reiterated confidence in the growing relationship between the two nations.

Additionally, Jaishankar has consistently engaged with Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares during events like the UNGA sessions in 2022 and 2024.

Bilateral ties have expanded beyond politics to include cultural and educational collaborations. In 2023, the University of Valladolid signed two MoUs with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) to establish chairs in Hindi Language and Indian Studies.

Further strengthening academic relations, the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) and the Conference of Rectors of Spanish Universities (CRUE) signed an MoU in July 2024 to foster higher education partnerships.

The Indian diaspora in Spain, numbering approximately 75,000, primarily resides in Catalonia, Valencia, Madrid, and the Canary Islands. In response to growing consular service demands, the Consulate General of India was inaugurated in Barcelona on August 13, 2024, marking another step in enhancing India-Spain relations. (ANI)

