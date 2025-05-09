New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said he has spoken with his Italian counterpart, Antonio Tajani, and discussed India's targeted and measured response to firmly counter terrorism.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Had a telecon with DPM & FM @Antonio_Tajani of Italy. Discussed India's targeted and measured response to firmly counter terrorism. Any escalation will see a strong response."

Jaishankar also discussed recent developments with Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, and said that "any escalation will get a firm response."

"Discussed ongoing developments with EU HRVP @kajakallas. India has been measured in its actions. However, any escalation will get a firm response," Jaishankar wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar met with Iran Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and witnessed the exchange of MoU on Implementation of the Bilateral Agreement on Customs Cooperation and MoU on Medical Products Regulation.

"At the 20th India-Iran Joint Commission Meeting, EAM @DrSJaishankar& FM @araghchi witnessed the exchange of MoU on Implementation of the Bilateral Agreement on Customs Cooperation and MoU on Medical Products Regulation," Jaishankar wrote on X.

Pakistan late on Thursday fired eight missiles directed at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia and all were intercepted and blocked by air defence units, defence sources said. Sources said the attack resembled a Hamas style operation in Israel where multiple cheap rockets are used to target cities.

Explosions were heard as Indian air defence intercepted Pakistani drones in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir.

A complete blackout has been enforced in Bikaner in Rajasthan and in Jalandhar in Punjab. Blackouts have also been enforced in Kishtwar, Akhnoor, Samba, Jammu, and Amritsar, Jalandhar.

Escalating its tensions with India, Pakistan targeted Jammu with loitering munitions on Thursday and Indian Air Defence guns are firing back.

India had responded to the Pahalgam terror attack through Operation Sindoor in which terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK was targeted through precision strikes. India also said that any attack on military installations will invite a suitable response.

At a media briefing on Thursday Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that escalation by Pakistan will be responded to and is being responded to appropriately.

"The original escalation was by Pakistan on the 22nd of April. We are the ones who are responding to that escalation with the action that was taken yesterday morning. And again, I would like to emphasize that the action was restrained; it was directed towards non-civilian, non-military targets; and confined to terrorist camps. And again, as we've been saying since yesterday, any further action by Pakistan, some of which we are seeing today is nothing but escalation by Pakistan now, once again, and will be responded to and is being responded to appropriately," he said.

Misri also said that India's intention has not been to escalate matters. (ANI)

