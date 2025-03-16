New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday thanked his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi for his "warm" wishes on the occasion of 75 years of diplomatic relations between both countries.

Responding to Araghchi's wishes, Jaishankar said he is confident that the cooperation between both countries will continue to grow.

"Thank you FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi for your warm wishes on 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Iran. Our deep-rooted ties are driven by historical linkages. Confident that our cooperation will continue to grow in times to come," Jaishankar wrote on X.

https://x.com/araghchi/status/1900922685330276577

India and Iran signed a friendship treaty on March 15, 1950.

Lauding the bilateral relations between both countries, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi called for further strengthening the partnership. "Today, we celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations between the modern states of Iran and India. Of course, our shared history and cultural bonds go back centuries if not millennia, joining our nations at the hip. These ties have been paramount in paving the way for mutual growth & cooperation. Looking forward to further strengthening our partnership for the prosperity of our nations," Aragchi wrote in a post on X.

According to Ministry of External Affairs, India and Iran share a millennia-long history of interactions. The contemporary relationship draws upon the strength of these historical and civilisational ties, and continues to grow further marked by high-level exchanges, commercial and connectivity cooperation, cultural and robust people-to-people ties.

In April 2001, Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee visited Iran and signed the Tehran Declaration, followed by President Seyyed Mohammad Khatami's visit and the signing of the New Delhi Declaration in 2003, which deepened India-Iran cooperation.

India and Iran are important trade partners. India has been among Iran's five largest trade partners in recent years. Major Indian exports to Iran include rice, tea, sugar, pharmaceuticals, manmade staple fibres, electrical machinery, artificial jewellery, etc., while major Indian imports from Iran consist of dry fruits, inorganic/organic chemicals, glassware, etc. (ANI)

