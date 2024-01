Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday visited Smriti Mandir in Nagpur and paid tributes to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder Dr KB Hedgewar.

He also paid tributes to param pujaniya Guruji at Smriti Mandir.

Also Read | Colombia Mudslide Video: Landslide in Colombia's West Kills at Least 18 People and Injures Dozens Others.

Sharing on social media x, EAM Jaishankar posted, "Paid my tributes to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh founder param pujaniya Dr. KB Hedgewar and param pujaniya Guruji at Smriti Mandir, Nagpur. smRtii mNdir naagpuur yethe, raassttriiy svyNsevk sNghaace sNsthaapk prm puujy ddoN ke. bii. hegddevaar aanni prmpuujy gurujii yaaNnaa maajhii vinmr shrddhaaNjlii arpnn kelii."

https://twitter.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1746096697644605486

Also Read | Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Marries Clarke Gayford After Five-Year Engagement (See Pics).

Earlier in the day, he also paid homage to Baba Saheb Ambedkar at Deeksha Bhoomi.

"Began my visit to Nagpur by paying homage to Bharat Ratna Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar at Deeksha Bhoomi," he posted on X.

EAM began his visit to Nagpur on early Saturday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)