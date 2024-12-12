New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday wished his Kenyan counterpart Musalia W Mudavadi on Jamhuri Day, or independence day.

Jaishankar shared an image of the International Yoga Day being celebrated in Kenya in July this year.

Also Read | RT-G Spherical Robot Powered by AI Unveiled in China To Serve in Police Force To Chase Down Criminals, Netizens React (Watch Video).

In a post on X, he said, "Greetings to FM Musalia W Mudavadi, the Government and people of Kenya on Jamhuri Day."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1867066113831665829

Also Read | TCS Extends Partnership With Telenor Denmark To Deliver IT Infrastructure With Automation-First Delivery Approach.

The Indian embassy in Kenya also extended its wishes on Kenyan independence day.

https://x.com/IndiainKenya/status/1867107574706798803

The Kenyan High Commission in India celebrated Jamhuri Day on December 10.

In a post on X, the Kenyan High Commission said, "Jamhuri day celebrations at the missions come a few days before the National celebration on 12th December."

https://x.com/KenyaDelhi/status/1866434704829780144

The event saw participation from Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh.

"Kenya High Commission yesterday marked this year's Jamhuri Day celebrations at a colorful event. Hon'ble Kirti Vardhan Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs & Environment was our chief guest. The event was attended by High Commissioners/Ambassadors and Kenyans in India," the embassy said.

https://x.com/KenyaDelhi/status/1866430562837107001

India played a significant role in Kenya's struggles for independence and self-rule; they have remained an important partner in Kenya's development agenda, supporting mainly education, trade, and investments, the embassy further added.

https://x.com/KenyaDelhi/status/1866436421785108762

The celebrations of Jamhuri Day this year took place at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi, where Kenyan heads of state addressed the citizens.

https://x.com/MusaliaMudavadi/status/1867102021834489867

https://x.com/MusaliaMudavadi/status/1867087616992317929

India and Kenya are maritime neighbours. The contemporary ties between India and Kenya have now evolved into a robust and multi-faceted partnership, marked by regular high-level visits, increasing trade and investment as well as extensive people to people contacts, as per Indian High Commission in Kenya.

Following Kenyan independence in December 1963, a High Commission was established. India has had an Assistant High Commission in Mombasa. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)