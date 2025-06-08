New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will undertake an official visit to France, the European Union (EU), and Belgium from June 8 to 14, 2025, the Ministry of External Affairs announced in a press release on Sunday.

The visit marks a significant step in further strengthening India's strategic partnerships with Europe. The EAM will first travel to Paris and Marseille, France, where he will hold bilateral discussions with the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, Jean Noel Barrot.

Also Read | Indian Citizen Dies in UAE: Civil Engineer Issac Paul Olakkengil From Kerala Dies During Scuba Diving Session at Jumeirah Beach in Dubai After Suffering Cardiac Arrest.

The press release stated, "India and France have completed 25 years of strategic partnership. Our relations with France are rooted in deep trust and commitment, and our two countries cooperate closely across all domains of strategic and contemporary relevance besides sharing similar outlook on many regional and global issues."

During his time in France, Jaishankar will engage with senior French leadership, think tanks, and media. He will also participate in the inaugural edition of the Mediterranean Raisina Dialogue in Marseille.

Also Read | Iran Ready for Inspection of Nuclear Facilities, but Won't Accept Coercion: Says President Masoud Pezeshkian Amid Ongoing Nuclear Negotiations.

The EAM will hold a Strategic Dialogue with the EU High Representative and Vice President Kaja Kallas.

According to the MEA press release, "India-European Union strategic partnership has strengthened over the years across diverse sectors and got a big boost with the first-ever visit of the EU College of Commissioners to India in February this year."

Jaishankar will also meet senior leadership from the European Commission and European Parliament and interact with think tanks and media.

The visit will also include bilateral consultations in Belgium with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot.

The MEA highlighted, "India and Belgium share warm and friendly relations along with a very robust economic partnership. Today the collaboration between the two countries spans various domains like trade and investment, green energy, technology, pharmaceutical, diamond sector and strong people-to-people ties."

Jaishankar will also meet members of the Indian community during his visit to Belgium.

The Ministry of External Affairs emphasized that the visit is expected to further deepen India's friendly relations with the European Union, France and Belgium and give renewed momentum to ongoing cooperation in diverse areas. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)