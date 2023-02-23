Murghob [Tajikistan], February 23 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 on the Richter scale occurred 67km West of Murghob in Tajikistan on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

According to the USGS, the earthquake originating at a depth of 20.5 km, was felt at 00:37:40 (UTC).

"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.8 - 67 km W of Murghob, Tajikistan," USGS tweeted.

No casualties have been reported so far. More details are awaited. (ANI)

