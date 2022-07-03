Naypyidaw [Myanmar], July 3 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 shook Ywangan township of Myanmar on Sunday at 07:56 (IST), according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).

The epicentre of the quake was monitored at a depth of 10 Km at 260km SW of Ywangan and 297km SSW of Burma in Myanmar.

According to NCS, the latitude and longitude stood at 19.53, 94.64 when the Earthquake jolted Ywangan.

The magnitude of earthquakes that take place in Myanmar mostly range from three to six on the Richter scale and their frequent occurrence has become a challenge for Myanmar.

The major earthquakes of Myanmar include the Tarlay quake in March 2011, the Thabeikyin quake in November 2012, the Kalay quake in April 2016 and the Chauk quake in August 2016.

No casualties are reported so far.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

