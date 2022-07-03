The fourth of July is celebrated in the United States every year to mark the day when America declared its independence from Great Britain. Also called the US Independence Day, the 4th of July is observed with great enthusiasm in the whole country. Major celebrations of Independence Day include the famous fireworks, parades, barbecues, concerts, baseball games, carnivals and a lot more activities. It's apparent that you would want to indulge in the festive season and become a part of the festivities that take place on this beautiful day. So, if you're also searching for 'Fourth of July 2022 Parades Near Me', you've ended up at the right place. Get a list of the best parades that occur on this special day.

Outdoor events gain significant traction on the national holiday in the US. Patriotic displays with summer-themed events take to the streets for people to enjoy the festive day and make the most out of the popular celebrations. As the Fourth of July 2022 falls on Monday, the long holiday sets the stage for the fireworks and parades. The unique marches are filled with activities for children and adults. Streets are decorated with red, blue, or white embellishments that give a perfect kickstart to the Americans' biggest day of celebration. Famous parades that are organised on this day include Huntington Beach's 4th of July celebrations, City of Bellaire Celebration of Independence Parade & Festival, and Delaware Fireworks and parade, among others. Scroll down to know more about the famous fireworks, concerts and festivities to enjoy this US Independence Day. Fourth of July 2022 Greetings: USA Independence Day Wishes For The Annual Celebration of Nationhood.

Huntington Beach 4th of July, Mississippi

The cultural fiesta is known to be the largest 4th of July celebration west of the Mississippi attracts more than 500,000 people. Events that are scheduled for this year are Fireworks Over the Ocean, Carnival, Parade, and Pier Plaza Festival, among others. Click here to get details about the events now!

City of Bellaire Celebration of Independence Parade and Festival, Bellaire

The popular parade is organised to begin the festivities of the big day in style. The parade is all set to start at South Rice Avenue and Valerie Street, while the children's bike parade will take place from South Rice Avenue and Evergreen Street. So, if you're already looking forward to joining the parade, take action by clicking here before it gets too crowded! Fourth of July 2022 Fireworks Live Streaming Online: Here’s Where to See or Live Stream 4th of July Firework Celebrations Across The United States.

Delaware Fireworks and Parade, Ohio

The annual parade will begin from the main fairground gate on Pennsylvania Avenue to Sandusky Street and will pass through downtown to Henry Street. The fireworks display will also launch from the City's Cherry Street property. Prior to that, traditional outdoor concerts will also be performed on the Ohio Wesleyan University campus. Click here to know more!

90th Annual Rutherford Baby Parade, New Jersey

What a cool celebration for all the babies around! The annual parade features children for ages five and younger who get to participate in this festivity that goes along between Home Avenue and Mortimer Avenue. Register your baby for the exciting parade by clicking here!

Lancaster Parade and Fireworks, Ohio

While you search for the best Fourth of July parades to participate in this year, don't forget about this parade that begins at the Columbus Street exit of the fairgrounds. The celebrations that follow the parade are as celebratory as the parade itself. So, without any further ado, click here to get a glance at the fascinating crafts show and events that occur on a national day.

The parades and fireworks crop up in almost every other town in the US, and people barely miss out on the opportunity to celebrate the most on this celebration day. Look out for the best fireworks, parades and other celebrations near you because it's the day to mark your joy and happiness related to your country's independence and freedom.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2022 10:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).