George Town [Cayman Islands], February 9 (ANI): An earthquake of 7.5 magnitude on Richter Scale jolted the Cayman Islands Region on Sunday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology said.

The earthquake happened at a depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, NCS said, "EQ of M: 7.5, On: 09/02/2025 04:53:14 IST, Lat: 17.64 N, Long: 82.46 W, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Cayman Islands Region."

Shallow earthquakes are more dangerous than deeper ones due to their greater energy release closer to the Earth's surface, causing stronger ground shaking and increased damage to structures and casualties, compared to deeper earthquakes which lose energy as they travel to the surface.

The Cayman Islands lie close to the boundary zone of the Caribbean and North American tectonic plates. There are two different types of plate interactions close to the Cayman Islands; there is a short spreading centre (divergent plate boundary) south and west of George Town, where the two plates pull away from each other causing magma to come up through the divide, it then cools and creates new crust. The other plate interaction is a transform boundary (strike-slip), where the plates slide past each other. Both of these plate interactions are known to generate earthquakes, as per Hazard Management department of Cayman Islands.

Although most of these are smaller than the main shock, some may be large enough to cause additional damage and damaged buildings to collapse.

On January 28, 2020 a 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake occurred with the epicenter being 80 miles (130 km) ESE of Cayman Brac. It was associated with (left-lateral) movements on the transform plate interaction between the North American and Caribbean plates, as per the website. (ANI)

