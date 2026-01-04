Kabul [Afghanistan], January 4 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale struck Afghanistan on Saturday evening, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The tremor occurred at 6:33 pm (IST) at a depth of 140 kilometres. The epicentre was located at latitude 36.66 degrees north and longitude 71.48 degrees east.

Also Read | 'We're Going to Run the Country Until We Can Do a Safe, Proper, and Judicious Transition', Says Donald Trump After Capturing Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and Wife (Watch Video).

"EQ of M: 4.2, On: 03/01/2026 18:33:14 IST, Lat: 36.66 N, Long: 71.48 E, Depth: 140 Km, Location: Afghanistan," NCS said in a post on X.

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/2007440925501603993?s=20

Also Read | US Strikes Venezuela: India Issues Travel Advisory, Urges Citizens to Avoid Non-Essential Travel Amid Uncertainty.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)