Kabul [Afghanistan], November 5 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale struck Afghanistan's Fayzabad in the early hours of Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology informed.

The earthquake occurred at 01:25:36 (IST) at a depth of 10 kilometres, at around 328 kilometres ENE of Fayzabad.

Also Read | Nepal Earthquake: Another Quake of Magnitude 4.2 on Richter Scale Recorded in Jajarkot District.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 05-11-2023, 01:25:36 IST, Lat: 37.64 & Long: 74.21, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 328km ENE of Fayzabad," NCS posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Last week, another earthquake of magnitude 4.7 jolted Afghanistan.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: United Nations Chief Antonio Guterres Says 'Horrified' by Blast Outside Gaza Hospital, Israel Envoy Gilad Erdan Hits Back.

It is important to highlight that the impoverished nation has experienced a series of earthquakes in the recent past.

Last month, an earthquake in the Herat province of Afghanistan claimed more than 4,000 lives and destroyed thousands of residential houses, Khaama Press reported citing the Taliban-led ministry.

Herat and surrounding regions were shaken by the magnitude 6.3 earthquake and its powerful aftershocks. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)