Dushanbe [Tajikistan], January 29 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale struck Tajikistan on Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology reported.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.5, Occurred on 28-01-2024, 21:07:42 IST, Lat: 36.99 & Long: 71.71, Depth: 140 Km, Location: Tajikistan," the NCS posted on X.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country.

Further details are awaited.

