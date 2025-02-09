Tibet, February 9 (ANI): An earthquake of 4.0 magnitude on Richter Scale jolted Tibet on Sunday, a statement by the National Center of Seismology said.

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 16km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

"EQ of M: 4.0, On: 09/02/2025 13:07:04 IST, Lat: 29.13 N, Long: 86.64 E, Depth: 16 Km, Location: Tibet," NCS said in a post on X.

On February 2, an earthquake of 4.1 magnitude on Richter Scale occurred in the area at a depth of 5km.

"EQ of M: 4.1, On: 02/02/2025 21:52:48 IST, Lat: 28.52 N, Long: 87.59 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Tibet," NCS said.

Another earthquake of 4.2 magnitude jolted the region on the same day.

"EQ of M: 4.2, On: 02/02/2025 12:47:20 IST, Lat: 28.33 N, Long: 87.52 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet," NCS said.

The Tibetan Plateau is prone to earthquakes because of colliding tectonic plates.

Tibet and Nepal lie on a major geological fault line where the Indian tectonic plate pushes up into the Eurasian plate, forming the Himalayas, and earthquakes are a regular occurrence. The region is seismically active, causing tectonic uplifts that can grow strong enough to change the heights of the Himalayas' peaks, as per Al Jazeera. (ANI)

