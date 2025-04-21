Jakarta [Indonesia], April 21 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 rocked Indonesia at midnight, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred southeast of Kotamobagu, Sulawesi, Indonesia, at 11:50 p.m. (IST).

Earlier on Sunday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolted Japan, according to NCS. The earthquake occurred northwest of Tokyo.

Tremors were felt in some parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday after an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan at 12:17 p.m.

The tremor occurred with a latitude of 36.10 and a longitude of 71.20, according to the NCS.

A local in Srinagar who felt the tremors said, "I was in office when my chair shook and I felt the tremor..." (ANI)

