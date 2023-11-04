Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Kathmandu, nov 3 (PTI) An earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit western Nepal on Friday night.

The tremor with epicentre at Lamidanda area in Jajarkot district hit at 11.47 p.m., according to officials at National Earthquake Measurement Centre.

Also Read | Earthquake in Delhi Today: Strong Quake of Magnitude 6.4 Jolts Nepal, Tremors Felt in North India Including Delhi-NCR (Watch Videos).

A strong tremor was felt in Kathmandu and surrounding areas. Jajarkokt is about 500 kilometres West of Kathmandu.

People came out of their houses in Kathmandu as soon as they felt the tremor.

Also Read | Israel-Palestine War: Hamas Rocket Falls on Israeli Kindergarten, No Injuries.

There is no information about any damage yet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)