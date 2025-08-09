Balochistan [Pakistan], August 9 (ANI): Internet services across Balochistan have remained suspended for several days, severely disrupting education, online businesses, and media reporting, The Balochistan Post reported. The provincial government has said the measure is aimed at curbing communication among armed groups active in the region, citing security concerns.

As per The Balochistan Post, the decision was taken on the recommendation of security agencies in light of heightened tensions in August, particularly around Pakistan's National Day celebrations. A notification issued by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) confirmed that mobile internet services will remain suspended across Balochistan until August 31.

Government spokesperson Shahid Rind told Reuters, as quoted by The Balochistan Post, that armed groups had been using the internet to coordinate activities, and the suspension was intended to disrupt such communications. "It is a necessary step in view of the security situation," he stated.

The Balochistan Post reported that the move has drawn strong criticism from students, business owners, journalists, and human rights organisations. Students enrolled in online classes have expressed frustration, saying they are unable to attend lectures or submit assignments, with the impact particularly severe in rural areas where access to educational resources is already limited.

Freelancers and entrepreneurs in Quetta, Turbat, Panjgur, and Khuzdar told The Balochistan Post that their livelihoods have been brought to a standstill. "Our entire work depends on the internet; this shutdown has pushed us to the brink of financial collapse," said one business owner.

According to The Balochistan Post, media outlets have also been heavily affected, with journalists claiming they are unable to transmit reports from the region, leading some to describe the situation as an "information blackout."

Human rights groups, as reported by The Balochistan Post, have expressed serious concern, calling the internet shutdown a violation of civil liberties and a blow to citizens' fundamental rights to education, economic activity, and access to information.

The Balochistan Post reported that the government is imposing collective punishment on the public rather than improving security. Critics also pointed out that other restrictive measures are already in place, including a ban on motorcycle pillion riding until August 15 and curbs on road travel for religious pilgrims to Iran and Iraq.

The Balochistan Post further noted that while authorities maintain the suspension is a security necessity, opponents argue that the prolonged shutdown risks deepening economic hardship, limiting press freedom, and isolating Balochistan from the rest of the country and the world. (ANI)

