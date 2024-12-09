Cairo [Egypt], December 9 (ANI/WAM): Egypt urged all Syrian parties on Sunday to prioritise the nation's supreme interest by unifying objectives and priorities to pave the way for a comprehensive and inclusive political process that would foster internal harmony and peace and restore Syria's regional and international role.

According to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement carried by Ahram Online, Cairo called on the Syrian parties to safeguard the country's resources and national institutions.

Egypt also stressed its support for the Syrian state and people and its commitment to Syria's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, the ministry added.

Moreover, Cairo reaffirmed its commitment to continue working with regional and international partners to alleviate the prolonged suffering of the Syrian people.

The ministry also emphasised Egypt's support to reconstruction efforts, facilitating the safe return of Syrian refugees to their homeland, and achieving the stability that the Syrian people deserve. (ANI/WAM)

