Washington DC [US], February 23 (ANI): In a bombshell announcement, US tech billionaire Elon Musk on Saturday, asked all federal employees to share the progress they had achieved in their work in the last week and said that failure to respond would be taken as a 'resignation'.

The email came from the Office of Personnel Management's new HR email address but had no signature. The subject line reads: "What did you do last week?"

"Please reply to this email with approx. 5 bullets of what you accomplished last week and cc your manager. Please do not send any classified information, links, or attachments," the mail read, as cited by CNN.

"Consistent with President@realDonaldTrump's instructions, all federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week," Musk stated in a post on X, adding, "Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation."

https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1893386883444437415

This came hours after US President Donald Trump lauded Musk's work, while suggesting him to be more 'aggressive'.

"ELON IS DOING A GREAT JOB, BUT I WOULD LIKE TO SEE HIM GET MORE AGGRESSIVE. REMEMBER, WE HAVE A COUNTRY TO SAVE, BUT ULTIMATELY, TO MAKE GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE. MAGA!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

However, several of America's national security agencies, including the FBI, and multiple other federal departments, advised staffers not to respond to the email immediately, suggesting that the broader executive branch was not informed of nor prepared for the demand.

According to CNN, deviating from the social media post, the email itself does not state that failure to answer will be taken as resignation. It says the deadline for submission is Monday at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Notably, FBI Director Kash Patel told bureau employees not to respond to the email immediately.

In an email to bureau employees obtained by CNN, Patel said, "The FBI, through the Office of the Director, is in charge of all of our review processes, and will conduct reviews in accordance with FBI procedures. When and if further information is required, we will coordinate the responses. For now, please pause any responses."

After Musk's post-Saturday, Trump called the X owner a "patriot" and said he was "doing a great job" during remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1893530756602847340

In the latest update shared upon this move, Elon Musk gave a call to give a promotion to the people who gave a response to the email. (ANI)

