Dubai, May 20 (AP) Billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday he's committed to being CEO of Tesla in five years' time.

The question came as Musk made a video appearance at the Qatar Economic Forum hosted by Bloomberg.

A moderator asked: “Do you see yourself and are you committed to still being the chief executive of Tesla in five years' time?”

Musk responded: “Yes.”

Tesla has faced intense pressure as Musk worked with the administration of President Donald Trump as part of its Department of Government Efficiency effort, particularly amid its campaign of cuts across the US federal government. (AP)

