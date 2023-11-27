Tel Aviv [Israel], November 27 (ANI/TPS): President Isaac Herzog Monday at the President's residence in Jerusalem met with Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla and X, who is visiting Israel.

The President was accompanied in the meeting by representatives of families of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Musk earlier met with Prime Minister Netanyahu and toured with him the areas destroyed by Hamas' attack.

Also Read | Thailand Wedding Horror: 'Drunk' Groom Guns Down Wife, Three Others at Reception in Nam Khieo; Later Dies by Suicide.

President Herzog told Musk, "You've seen how thought turns into evil, into hate, and into bloodshed. It is so close. And whilst you look forward with the most advanced technologies on Earth, it is clear that the oldest disease in humanity, antisemitism, lurks underneath and impacts so many societies."

Musk was shown a video of the barbaric October 7 Hamas attack.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal Extended: Israel and Hamas Agree To Extend Truce for Two More Days, and Free More Hostages and Prisoners.

On that he commented, "...to watch the video where the murderers are rejoicing. Celebrating the murder of innocent people is extremely disturbing. So we have to do whatever is necessary to stop the hate. Essentially these people have been fed propaganda since they were children."

Musk acknowledged the need to end the proliferation of "falsehoods" on social media platforms like his own saying, "And it's remarkable what humans are capable of if they're fed falsehoods, from when they are children, they will think that the murder of innocent people is a good thing. That is how much propaganda can affect people's minds. So you know, I actually did talk with the Prime Minister. And I think there's three things that need to happen in the Gaza situation, there's no choice but to kill those who insist on murdering civilians."

"You are going to change their mind," he added. "But the second thing is to change the education so the new generation of murderers is not trained to be murderers. And the third thing, which is also very important is to try to build prosperity."

Elon Musk has been widely criticized for allowing "falsehoods" directed against Israel to proliferate on Twitter/X since the October 7 attack and he also recently replied to a decidedly anti-Semitic post that he agreed with it.

Among the representatives of the families, Rachel, mother of Hersh Goldberg-Polin who was being held captive by Hamas, told Elon Musk, "We know they're innocent civilians in Gaza who are also suffering terribly. We as families are suffering horribly, and we would appreciate any of your help that you can provide and thank you for coming."

Also speaking was Malki, father of Omer Shem-Tov, who was being held captive by Hamas, told Elon Musk, "I know you're very powerful man. And I think every support, you can raise our voices in order to bring the hostages back. That will be something very, very meaningful for all the families. Thank you." He then presented Mr. Musk with a necklace bearing the words "Bring Them Home."

President Herzog thanked the families for telling their stories, and said, "The choice is between good and evil. The pain, the sorrow, the agony that you're going through. The unending torture of not knowing the fate of your loved ones is simply the example, the petiotization of what Elon has seen since the morning." (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)