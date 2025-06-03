Oslo [Norway], June 3 (ANI): A poignant tribute to absent voices marked the ongoing World Expression Forum (WEXFO) in Lillehammer, where a vacant chair was set aside for Mahrang Baloch, a prominent Baloch human rights activist currently incarcerated in Balochistan, as reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

The organisers of the forum kept her assigned seat empty during the session to underscore her absence and pay homage to her efforts in the battle for human rights. The announcement that accompanied this gesture made it clear, "Dr Mahrang Baloch is detained today for voicing her opposition to injustice. This unoccupied chair serves as a protest and a tribute to her," as stated by TBP.

The act deeply resonated with those present, transforming into a powerful emblem of solidarity with voices muted for championing freedom of expression and human rights. The forum gathered prominent human rights advocates, including lawyer Imaan Mazari, journalist Kiyya Baloch, and numerous international youth leaders and activists, according to TBP.

Imaan Mazari shared a photo of the empty chair on social media, stating, "Dr Mahrang Baloch was commemorated today at the Human Rights Conference in Lillehammer." Journalist Kiyya Baloch remarked, "During Nobel Laureate Maria Ressa's address to a full audience, one silent chair honoured Dr. Mahrang Baloch. It symbolised those who are silenced for speaking the truth," as per TBP.

Nadia Baloch, Mahrang's sister, who is actively monitoring her case, expressed gratitude to WEXFO: "They not only remembered her name but also honoured her as a symbol of bravery and conscience." She continued, "Just last year, Mahrang stood on this very podium, courageously speaking the truth. Today, she is imprisoned for that same truth. Her only 'offence' is her refusal to silence herself in the face of injustice. As we brace ourselves for a second Eid without her, her absence remains a wound that has yet to heal," reported TBP.

Mahrang Baloch, a key figure in the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), has been held for several months under the Maintenance of Public Order (3MPO) law in Quetta. Legal challenges to her detention have been rejected by local courts. She was arrested alongside other BYC members, Beebow Baloch, Shah Ji Sibghatullah, Bebarg Zehri, and Gulzadi Baloch, all of whom continue to be in custody under charges brought by the Government of Balochistan, reported TBP. (ANI)

