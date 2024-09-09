Quetta [Pakistan], September 9 (ANI): Enforced disappearances remain a severe issue in Balochistan, with recent reports from The Balochistan Post (TBP) highlighting 37 cases involving Pakistani security forces.

The report indicates that while nine individuals were released and six bodies were found, the problem continues unabated, particularly in districts such as Kech, Quetta, and Panjgur. Kech leads with 14 cases, followed by Quetta with seven, and other districts with fewer incidents.

This situation has been a persistent crisis for over twenty years, affecting students, activists, journalists, and politicians alike. The ongoing turmoil is compounded by severe distress among families, particularly women and the elderly, who face anguish over the fate of their missing loved ones.

The Balochistan Post's report underscores the continuing grief of families and the growing number of victims, as detailed in the July report by PAANK, the human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement (BNM).

PAANK's July report highlighted 35 enforced disappearances, three extrajudicial killings, and 13 instances of extrajudicial torture. The report describes a brutal pattern of violence by Pakistani defence forces, including torture and the abduction of young men, whose bodies are often discarded in public as a form of intimidation.

The violence extends to protests, with reports of violent crackdowns in Gwadar and Mastung, where security forces have used live ammunition, resulting in multiple casualties and injuries.

Human rights organisations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, have documented these abuses, focusing on extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances. Despite these reports, the Pakistani government continues to deny any involvement, maintaining its stance amidst mounting international criticism.

The persistence of enforced disappearances in Balochistan remains a critical human rights concern, with substantial evidence indicating widespread and systematic abuse by Pakistani security forces. The situation requires urgent international attention and intervention to address these grave human rights violations. (ANI)

