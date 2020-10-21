Moscow [Russia], October 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Police in England have begun a search for an individual who left 15 people with injuries after spraying an unknown substance in three commercial premises, West Midlands Police said in a press release on Wednesday.

"We are investigating after an unknown substance was sprayed in three business premises in Upper Gornal just after 7pm [18:00 GMT] last night (20 Oct). Paramedics treated 14 people at the scene with breathing difficulties and one other was taken to hospital. Fortunately none have suffered any lasting effects," West Midlands Police wrote.

Law enforcement officers are currently consulting video surveillance footage and conducting interviews with witnesses, the police said.

According to domestic media reports, the individual sprayed the substance inside branches of the Pizza Hut and McDonald's restaurants, as well as the Tesco supermarket.

A Tesco representative told the BBC broadcaster that the affected store has reopened after it was temporarily closed for thorough cleaning.

Upper Gornal is located in the Dudley Metropolitan Borough, approximately 11 miles from the nearby city of Birmingham. (ANI/Sputnik)

