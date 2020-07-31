Kathmandu [Nepal], July 31 (ANI): The Nepal Police on Friday arrested demonstrators of 'Enough is Enough' campaign who had earlier gathered near Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's residence demanding the government to honour the 12-point deal with youth activists Iih and Pukar Bam, The Himalayan Times reported.

The protestors demanding to scrap the RDT tests, increase PCR tests and ensure quarantine safety, ended their 12-day long fast-unto-death on July 7 after an agreement with the government to ensure an effective response to COVID-19 was reached.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Conveys Eid-ul-Azha Greetings to Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina : Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 31, 2020.

On Thursday, the demonstrators, including representatives from Youth Congress and Bibeksheel Nepali Deal, had gathered at Baluwatar to demand fulfilment of the agreements which were earlier agreed upon. Citing a statement by a Nepal Police official, The Himalayan Times reported that the police arrested the protesters as they were assembling for the protests and took them to Maharajgunj.

It is further reported that the main organiser of the 'Enough is Enough' campaign, 26-year-old Iih, who has been on fast-unto-death for the past 13 days, has refused to get admitted to the hospital.

Also Read | Nepal Govt, Charged With Favouring China, Says Sino-Indian Relations to Determine 'Future of Asia'.

The opposition Nepali Congress, Rastriya Prajatantra Party, Sajha Party, Bibeksheel Dal, and others have supported the protesters, The Himalayan Times reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)