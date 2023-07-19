New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday accepted credentials from the Ambassadors of five countries.

President of India Murmu accepted credentials from the Ambassadors of Chad, Burundi, Finland, Angola and Ethiopia at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Dillah Lucienne, Ambassador of the Republic of Chad; Brigadier General Aloys Bizindavyi, Ambassador of the Republic of Burundi; and Kimmo Lahdevirta, Ambassador of the Republic of Finland at Rashtrapati Bhavan," tweeted Murmu.

Those who presented their credentials included Dillah Lucienne, Ambassador of the Republic of Chad. Brigadier General Aloys Bizindavyi, Ambassador of the Republic of Burundi also presented his credentials to Murmu. Kimmo Lahdevirta, Ambassador of the Republic of Finland; Clemente Pedro Francisco Camenha, Ambassador of the Republic of Angola; and Demeke Atnafu Ambulo, Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia were among those who met and presented their credentials to the President of India. (ANI)

