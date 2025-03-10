Erada Centre in Dubai becomes the first in the Gulf to receive Arab Board accreditation for addiction treatment training (Photo: WAM)

Dubai [UAE], March 10 (ANI/WAM): The Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation in Dubai announced that it has been accredited by the Arab Board of Health Specialisations as a leading training centre for the Psychiatry Fellowship - Addiction Treatment.

This makes Erada the first centre in the UAE and the wider Gulf region to receive this recognition in the field of addiction treatment, reaffirming its commitment to training and qualifying medical professionals to the highest international standards.

Also Read | Brazil Horror: Elderly Woman Kills 'Child Abuser', Eats His Penis and Heart After Cooking Them at Beach Resort in Sao Paulo; Arrested.

Abdul Razzaq Ameri, CEO of Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation in Dubai, said that the accreditation marks a significant milestone in the centre's efforts to provide specialised training programmes in addiction medicine, further strengthening its position as a leading institution in preparing doctors and specialists to the highest international standards.

"Over the years, we have consistently enhanced our curricula and training programmes to provide an advanced educational environment. Our curricula, training facilities, and scientific research mechanisms underwent a rigorous evaluation in line with Arab Board standards, culminating in this significant achievement," he said.

Also Read | US Expresses Confidence in Taiwan's Security During Donald Trump's Presidency.

Ameri highlighted the centre's commitment to fostering scientific research and encouraging doctors and trainees to publish specialised studies, contributing to the advancement of addiction treatment regionally and internationally.

He added that the centre continues to strengthen its academic partnerships with leading institutions, including the University of Colorado in the United States, alongside its ongoing collaboration with Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences in Dubai. These efforts aim to enhance training programmes and introduce new therapeutic specialisations, particularly in adolescent rehabilitation.

The Arab Board delegation, comprising members from several Arab countries, praised the advanced level of training programmes offered by the centre, which align with global standards. They also commended the centre's modern facilities and advanced capabilities that provide an ideal training environment for doctors.

Ameri concluded by reaffirming Erada Centre's ongoing commitment to expansion and development, with a focus on training national and regional medical professionals and advancing comprehensive programmes that equip specialised doctors in addiction treatment. He emphasised that these efforts aim to achieve the highest therapeutic outcomes in line with global best practices. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)