Washington DC [US], April 14 (ANI): The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) expressed its support for the motion regarding East Turkistan introduced by Dutch MP Stephan Van Baarle on April 9 in the Netherlands' House of Representatives (Tweede Kamer), according to an ETGE release.

He urged the Dutch government to refer to the region currently labeled by China as "Xinjiang" by its rightful name: East Turkistan, the ETGE release noted.

The motion correctly designates "Xinjiang" as a colonial term imposed by Beijing to undermine the true national identity of the Uyghur and other Turkic communities. It acknowledges that the majority of the native population rejects this designation. This represents a significant and necessary move to challenge China's colonial narrative and to uphold the national identity of East Turkistan, as the ETGE release highlighted.

The ETGE praises MP Van Baarle's principled stance and urges the Dutch Parliament to quickly approve the motion on East Turkistan. This issue transcends symbolism; it is fundamentally about truth, justice, and historical integrity, as stated in the release.

"The Dutch Parliament has shown moral clarity and political bravery during a period when much of the world remains inactive," said Dr. Mamtimin Ala, President of the East Turkistan Government in Exile.

This is a significant acknowledgment not merely of a name, but of a people, a nation, and their right to exist. Every government that purports to uphold justice must now take similar action," as indicated in the ETGE release.

The ongoing genocide against Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, and other Turkic peoples, including mass internment, forced sterilizations, slave labor, the destruction of religious sites, and mass organ harvesting, arises directly from China's unlawful occupation of East Turkistan, according to the ETGE release.

The East Turkistan Government in Exile is urging all democratic nations, international organizations, and institutions to take prompt and decisive measures. (ANI)

