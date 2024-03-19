Nairobi (Kenya), Mar 19 (AP) Ethiopia's biggest bank is reportedly attempting to recover more than USD 40 million after a technical glitch allowed customers to withdraw more than they had in their accounts.

Long lines formed at cash machines across Ethiopia after the problem was discovered at the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia, local media reported.

Also Read | FGM Ban in Gambia: Gambian Parliament Votes To Reverse Its Landmark Ban on Female Genital Mutilation.

News of the glitch Saturday was spread on social media by university students, who withdrew much of the money, said the bank's CEO, Abe Sano.

The bank has not said how much was withdrawn, but Abe told reporters that half a million transactions were made during the glitch. A local newspaper reported that 2.4 billion Ethiopian Birr (USD 42 million) was lost.

Also Read | Bribery Charges Against Adani Group in US: Adani Green Says Corruption Probe on Unrelated Third Party; Has No Relations With Company.

The problem was caused by a “routine system update and inspection” rather than a cyber attack, Ethiopia's central bank said in a statement.

Ethiopia's banking system was shut down for several hours while the problem was fixed, with customers unable to withdraw cash.

Established in 1963, the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia is the country's largest bank with 40 million customers.

Abe said the bank is working with the police to recoup the lost money. The bank will not press charges against students who took out cash that did not belong to them, Abe said.

A bank spokesperson could not be reached for comment. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)