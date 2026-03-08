Abu Dhabi, March 8: Etihad Airways on Sunday released its latest flight schedule for the coming days for March 8-10 (as per their local time).

Guests with previous bookings will be accommodated on these flights as soon as possible. Tickets are also available for sale on http://etihad.com, the airline said in its statement. Meanwhile, Qatar Airways scheduled flight operations remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace.

Qatar Airways will resume operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe full reopening of Qatari airspace by the relevant authorities. Following temporary authorisation from the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority confirming limited operating corridors, Qatar Airways intends to operate the following flight schedule in the coming days to support passengers who have been affected due to the current disruption, and in helping them reunite with family and friends as quickly and safely as possible. Middle East Conflict: Iran Hits THAAD Hard, Arabian Peninsula Radar Sites Charred as Tehran Ups Ante Against US-Israel.

Latest Flight Schedule of Etihad Airways for March 9 and 10

The latest flight schedule can be found at: https://t.co/xOQs6ucQGX pic.twitter.com/kK0LHcHnuk — Etihad Airways (@etihad) March 8, 2026

Flights Departing from Doha (DOH):

9-March: Seoul (ICN), Moscow (SVO), London Heathrow (LHR), Delhi (DEL), Madrid (MAD), Islamabad (ISB), Beijing (PKX), Perth (PER), Nairobi (NBO)

10-March: Cairo (CAI), London Heathrow (LHR), Jeddah (JED), Manila (MNL), Kochi (COK), Muscat (MCT), Istanbul (IST), Mumbai (BOM), Delhi (DEL), Nairobi (NBO), Islamabad (ISB), Madrid (MAD), Frankfurt (FRA), Colombo (CMB), Milan (MXP).

Flights Arriving at Doha (DOH):

10-March: Seoul (ICN), Moscow (SVO), London Heathrow (LHR), Delhi (DEL), Madrid (MAD), Islamabad (ISB), Beijing (PKX), Perth (PER), Nairobi (NBO).

11-March: Cairo (CAI), London Heathrow (LHR), Jeddah (JED), Manila (MNL), Kochi (COK), Muscat (MCT), Istanbul (IST), Mumbai (BOM), Delhi (DEL), Nairobi (NBO), Islamabad (ISB), Madrid (MAD), Frankfurt (FRA), Colombo (CMB), Milan (MXP).

For the latest flight updates and to book, please visit the Qatar Airways website or App or a travel agent. These flights do not constitute a confirmation of the resumption of scheduled commercial operations. Passengers are kindly asked not to arrive at their departure airport unless they hold a valid confirmed ticket for travel, as per Qatar Airways. Did Iran Execute Esmail Qaani for Being Mossad Agent? Unverified Reports Claim Iranian General Who ‘Mysteriously’ Survived Multiple Israeli Attacks Is Dead.

The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority during this period of disruption. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused by the current situation, which is beyond our control, and thank our passengers for their patience and understanding. A further update will be provided on 9 March 2026, as per Qatar Airways.

