Kabul [Afghanistan], May 12 (ANI): The European Union Ambassador to Afghanistan, Andreas von Brand, has expressed concerns over the reports of killings of civilians and mistreatment in Panjshir and said it underlines the need for overdue inclusive solutions in governing the troubled country.

However, the local officials in Panjshir denied the reports of civilian casualties.

Also Read | China's Tibet Airlines Plane With 122 People Veers off Runway, Catches Fire in Chongqing City; Over 40 Injured (Watch Video).

"...concerned by reports of killings of civilians and mistreatment in Panjshir. We mourn the innocent loss of life," Ambassador von Brand said, adding "once more, the situation underlines the need for overdue inclusive solutions in governing Afghanistan," according to TOLOnews.

The remarks by the EU's ambassador come as earlier reports were published alleging that civilians suffered casualties in the provinces of Panjshir, Baghlan and Takhar, said the Afghan media.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Discuss Defensive Aid for Ukraine.

But the Taliban denied the allegations of civilian casualties.

"We don't allow anyone to cause insecurity in the country. We seriously deny the allegations about the civilian casualties," TOLOnews quoted Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate as saying.

"Panjshir is completely secure. There has been no clash in Panjshir. The propaganda of torturing civilians is absolutely untrue. No one has been tortured here," said Abubakar Sediqqi, the provincial governor's spokesperson.

According to Afghan media, the videos that are being circulated on social media show clashes in Panjshir but the Taliban said the situation in Panjshir is "normal".

According to the Taliban, there are some clearing operations that have been launched in the provinces of Panjshir and Baghlan, TOLOnews reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)