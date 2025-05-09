Kyiv, May 9 (AP) Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Friday said the European Union will allocate almost 1.9 billion euros for military support to his country.

Shmyhal posted on his Telegram page that a billion euros from this amount will go toward the purchase of weapons directly from Ukrainian manufacturers.

Also Read | Miss World 2025 Opening Ceremony Date, Time and Venue in India: When Is the Grand Finale? Get Full Schedule of 72nd Edition of Miss World Festival.

Some 600 million euros will go toward procuring artillery and ammunition and another 200 million will be used to bolster Ukraine's air defences.

Shmyhal said he's particularly grateful to Denmark, France, the Netherlands and Italy which will help in the 1 billion euro purchase of weapons.

Also Read | Panasonic Layoffs: Japan-Based Electronics Giant To Cut 10,000 Jobs From Its Workforce as Part of Major Restructuring Efforts To Boost Profit and Reduce Costs.

The Ukrainian official called the military support package “historic” because weapons will be purchased using proceeds from Russian frozen assets through the European Peace Fund. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)