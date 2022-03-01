Beijing [China], March 1 (ANI): Tommy Tan, president of Shanghai EPU Supply Chain Management Co, in the midst of escalating tension in Ukraine and China's neutral stance on the issue, said some European clients have started cancelling orders delivered by China-Europe freight trains, with small and medium-sized traders bearing the brunt.

He said, "some European clients have expressed deep concerns over the possible impact from the escalating tensions and have started cancelling orders delivered by China-Europe freight trains, with small and medium-sized traders bearing the brunt."

Notably, China's stand on the Russia-Ukraine crisis is like a double sword. China wants "sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected and protected". On the other hand, it also says: "The legitimate security concerns of all countries should be respected. Given NATO's five consecutive rounds of eastward expansion, Russia's legitimate security demands ought to be taken seriously and properly addressed."

Tan says, "Due to the escalation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, all our trains passing through Ukraine can only be diverted to other routes.... direct shipments to Ukraine have stopped."

The disruption has also affected sea transportation, with international shipping companies changing routes. The impact on logistics includes shipments of goods such as shoes and clothing from China to Ukraine, reported Hong Kong Post.

China has not yet condemned Russia and maybe because of this the country is not getting any support from Ukrainian authorities. Chinese ambassador in Kyiv says evacuees must wait until it is safe for them to go.

According to HK Post, the students were expecting for the evacuation call a week before the invasion, but it did not come. They had packaged their bags in anticipation and by the time the call came, hostilities were on and airports closed down.

Moreover, videos are doing the rounds in Chinese social media platforms showing students "hiding in air-raid shelters and police closing off roads to the airport". Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke in his conversation with his counterparts with UK, EU, France and Germany has been trying to convince them of his country's stand. (ANI)

