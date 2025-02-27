New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, arrived in the national capital on Thursday on a two-day official visit and said India is a trusted friend and a strategic ally for Europe.

Ursula von der Leyen is accompanied by the European Union College of Commissioners and the second ministerial meeting of the India - EU Trade and Technology Council and bilateral ministerial meetings will be held during the visit.

Ursula von der Leyen, who will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, said they will discuss how to take strategic partnership to the next level.

"Touchdown in Delhi with my team of Commissioners. In an era of conflicts and intense competition, you need trusted friends. For Europe, India is such a friend and a strategic ally. I'll discuss with @narendramodi how to take our strategic partnership to the next level," Ursula von der Leyen said in a post on X.

On her arrival, the President of the European Commission was accorded a warm and special welcome and was received by Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare AnupriyaSPatel

"Elevating the - multifaceted partnership to new heights. President of the @EU_Commission @vonderleyen arrives in New Delhi for the first visit of EU College of Commissioners to India. Warmly received with a special welcome by MoS for Health & Family Welfare @AnupriyaSPatel at the airport," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

This will be President Ursula von der Leyen's third visit to India. She has earlier visited India for a bilateral official visit in April 2022, and to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit in September 2023. PM Modi and President Ursula von der Leyen have also met regularly on the sidelines of multilateral meetings.

A MEA release said that this will be the first ever visit of the EU College of Commissioners together to India and among the first such visits since the start of the mandate of the current European Commission in December 2024 after the European parliamentary elections held in June 2024.

The release said that India and European Union are strategic partners since 2004 and their bilateral ties have expanded and deepened across a wide range of areas. As the two sides enter the third decade of the strategic partnership, the visit of President von der Leyen and the EU College of Commissioners will pave the way for further strengthening of bilateral relations based on growing convergences. (ANI)

