London [UK], December 31 (ANI): Eurostar on Saturday cancelled all services connecting the UK to Europe due to flooded railway tunnels, disrupting travel plans for those heading from London to Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam for the New Year, CNN reported.

The cancellation was attributed to the temporary closure of part of the track near London, specifically the flooding of railway tunnels near Ebbsfleet International Station in Kent, southern England.

Sander Blom, a 64-year-old traveller from Amsterdam, described the situation as a "kind of chaos." Despite the setback, he expressed his intention to make the most of it by enjoying a few extra days in London, acknowledging the additional cost incurred, according to CNN.

In addition to Eurostar, UK train operator Southwestern Railways also announced the cancellation of its high-speed services to and from London's St Pancras International station. This marks the second disruption to Eurostar services since Christmas, following a last-minute strike in December.

The latest round of cancellations coincides with the UK preparing for severe weather conditions, including heavy snow and rain. The UK's Meteorological Office issued yellow weather warnings for various regions on Saturday.

In southern England, strong and gusty winds are expected to move east across England and Wales, potentially causing travel disruptions and service interruptions. The Met Office warned of possible short-term power losses. Wind gusts of 45-50 mph are forecasted across affected areas, with coastal regions experiencing the strongest gusts. Additionally, 20-30mm of rain is anticipated across Wales during the spell of heavy rain and strong winds.

Most of Scotland is under a yellow warning for rain and snow, with meteorologists predicting disruption due to a period of sleet and snow turning to rain on Saturday. The challenges posed by weather conditions add another layer of complexity to the already disrupted travel plans for those relying on Eurostar services between the UK and Europe, CNN reported. (ANI)

