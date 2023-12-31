Punjab, December 31: In a tragic incident, a 14-year-old girl fatally shot her sister during a dispute over a TikTok video in Sarai Alamgir town, located in Punjab's Gujrat district, as reported by ARY News. As per details, a quarrel erupted between the two sisters, Saba Afzal and Maria Afzal, while they were filming a video for the popular social media platform.

Following the intense argument, the 14-year-old, Saba Afzal, took a drastic step by shooting her sister. A case has been filed against the young suspect based on a complaint lodged by her brother with the Saddar Police Station. This distressing incident echoes a similar tragedy from December, where three youths lost their lives while engaged in filming a video for TikTok near Sheikhupura district. Italy Shocker: Pakistani Girl Strangled to Death Over Refusal to Marry Cousin, Parents Jailed

The unfortunate victims, residents of Khanqah Dogran city in Safdarabad Tehsil, were on a motorcycle recording a TikTok video. Unfortunately, due to distraction, their motorcycle collided head-on with a car approaching from the opposite direction, resulting in the tragic demise of all three youngsters. Notably, on December 24, Jamia Binoria Town, a prominent religious school in Karachi, the capital of Sindh province, issued a fatwa (a religious decree) declaring the use of TikTok illegal and 'haram', terming it the biggest temptation of the modern era, Pakistani vernacular media reported.

In the fatwa, the institution outlined ten reasons supporting its stance. The fatwa, delivered online by Jamia Binoria, asserts that TikTok poses an increasing danger as a 'fitna' (temptation) in the present age and is considered illegal and haram from a Shariah perspective. Among the reasons cited, the app's inclusion of photos and videos of animals is deemed forbidden in Sharia, and the creation and dissemination of obscene videos by women on the platform is highlighted, Dawn News TV report added.

Furthermore, the fatwa condemns the practice of men and women on TikTok making videos involving dancing and singing, which is viewed as a means of spreading obscenity and nudity, deemed a waste of time and leading to moral decay. Jamia Banoria's fatwa underscores that TikTok not only contains videos that mock scholars and religion but is a platform where everything can be subjected to mockery and ridicule. Pakistan Shocker: Man Kills Two Children, Eats Their Flesh at Muzaffargarh in Punjab; Arrested

In the past, religious scholars have been calling for a ban on TikTok as a reason for spreading immorality, and a partial ban has also been imposed on TikTok time and again in Pakistan, Dawn News TV reported. In 2021, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority imposed a five-month ban on the video-sharing app from July to November. The ban was lifted after TikTok provided assurances that it would enhance measures to control indecent or immoral content on the platform, The Express Tribune reported.

