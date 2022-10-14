London, Oct 14 (AP) UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has appointed former Cabinet minister Jeremy Hunt as new Treasury chief, replacing sacked Kwasi Kwarteng.

Hunt is a government veteran who has served as former foreign secretary and health secretary, and ran unsuccessfully to lead the Conservative Party in 2019.

Truss also replaced the second highest-ranking Treasury minister in a bid to restore order after weeks of turmoil over the government's economic plans. (AP)

