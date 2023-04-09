London (UK), April 9 (ANI): Alleging Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) used Pakistani High Commission in London to deprive Muttahida Qaumi Movement's (MQM) of its lawful properties in London, MQM founder and leader Altaf Hussain revealed that the property case in London was a planned scheme of Pakistan's former military chief General (Retd.) Qamar Javed Bajwa and ex-ISI director general, General Faiz Hameed.

"In order to achieve the target, the ISI had established a special operation facility within the Pakistani High Commission in London and was supervised by an on-duty ISI Colonel. The case was initiated through puppets and the entire scheme was grossly funded by the ISI", he said in a press briefing at MQM's international secretariat in London.

He further said that MQM had faced many covert operations by the demonic ISI which kept trying to knock him out and the property case is its present example.

The ISI used Pakistani High Commission in London to deprive MQM of its lawful properties in London.

"The preparations for the property case had been initiated since 2012. The ISI cover agent stationed in Pakistan High Commission London, Colonel Sher Abbas, supervised the whole property case scheme. He held many meetings with several lawyers in London," he said.

Unraveling the entire covert operation, he said, "Those lawyers he had met and tried to hook against the MQM supremo had leaked the details to the MQM supremo that Col. Abbas was preparing lawyers to file a case against MQM properties in London."

Eventually, he got a barrister hooked and the case was presented to the court.

Hussain said that according to the plan, Col. Abbas had promised his top officials that he would even risk his life to get these properties to MQM-P.

"Gen. Hameed and Gen. Bajwa had given permission for that wicked plan," he added.

He said that Col. Abbas went to Pakistan and met some hand-picked office-bearers of MQM-P and forced them to file a case against Hussain in London to deprive him of the properties of MQM Trust and in case of doing so, they were also rewarded with lucrative benefits.

Hussain is a dynamic leader and is well-reputed for his straightforwardness, as philosopher, as historian, as tribune and as revolutionist in Pakistan. He has his supporters in millions across the world and fully active regional offices across the world.

He said that the "entire funding of the properties case against MQM was done by ISI which forced certain businessmen of Karachi to release the funds required."

"Col. Abbas visited Pakistan and he summoned hand-picked MQMP office-bearers and directed them to get involved as petitioners or face the music," he said.

Hussain revealed that Col. Abbas also held several meetings with MQM coordination committee in London members Mohammad Anwar and Tariq Mir and they were asked to support the claim made by MQMP against Hussain in the properties case.

Anwar himself called him (Hussain) and said that he (Hussain) should support him (Anwar) to eliminate the damages of HMRC, otherwise there would be irreparable loss as he (Anwar) had the complete support of ISI. He (Anwar) had further told that he had already met ISI officers through a Pakistani journalist and that everything had already been finalised and fixed.

Anwar also falsely accused MQM of taking funding from Indian premier intelligence "RAW" and that Pakistani journalists published that fake news at the behest of ISI. He said that in order to give more assurance to Anwar, the ISI officers arranged meetings of his with the most senior officials of ISI in Qatar and Dubai so that Anwar can be assured that the top brass in the Pakistani military were the real hatchers of the conspiracy.

So Anwar got convinced that he had full support from Pakistani military top brass.

The MQM supremo said that Anwar also emphasised to Tariq Mir that if he would support him, the cases pending with courts against him, whether in Pakistan or in London, will be ended. At that time, Col. Liaquat was deputed as the station commander of ISI in the Pakistani High Commission in London.

He was station in charge of ISI in London till 2016. He is the same person who started working on ISI's "Project Imran Khan" in 2017 after leaving London and became the blue-eyed boy of Gen. Hameed.

Maryam Nawaz said in her recent statement about Col. Liaquat that he runs the Parliament. The same Col. Liaquat tried his best to trap him (Hussain) in the murder case of Imran Farooq but he was utterly disappointed.

Hussain said that in 2021, Col. Liaquat was expelled from the ISI on charges of corruption, but despite this, he still lives a lavish life as a billionaire in Islamabad.

Two Pakistani journalists Umer Cheema and Aizaz Syed had broken the news that Col. Liaquat had been restricted to travel out of Pakistan.

The undisputed MQM founder and leader Hussain said that the property case scheme was placed under a new ISI Col. Hassan, the new cover agent of ISI in London, who remained in that lucrative position till 2018.

After Col. Hasan, Col. Abbas undertook the charge and took the property case forward. He got flanked by MQM-P and Mohammad Noor. He said that from these facts, the people must have the information as to how the ghoulish military top brass and ISI continued to torment their undisputed leader, Hussain.

The military establishment and ISI are sparing no moment of agonizing him. He said he is the worst affected victim of blood-sucking vampires, the military establishment and ISI, he commented. (ANI)

