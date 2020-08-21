Kennebunkport (US), Aug 21 (AP) Former President George W Bush on Friday backed Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine in his first public endorsement of the 2020 election cycle.

Bush has largely stayed out of the political fray since he left the White House in 2009, and his endorsement is a welcome boost for Collins, who is waging her most difficult campaign yet as she seeks a fifth term.

Also Read | Nepal to Allow International Flights From September 1 Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases.

The centrist senator has become a top target for Democrats, who cast her as an enabler of President Donald Trump's agenda, even as she occasionally tries to distance herself from his more controversial statements and policies.

That national attention has helped Collins' opponent, Democrat Sara Gideon, the speaker of the Maine House of Representatives, amass a sizable cash advantage.

Also Read | Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Announces Discovery of Large Quantity of Natural Gas Reserve in Black Sea.

The nod from the former president, whose politics appear centrist by Trump-era standards, may nudge some traditional Republicans into Collins' corner. Trump has not endorsed the Maine senator, whose race is among a handful critical to Republicans' hopes of keeping control of the Senate, where they have a 53-47 advantage.

Collins, meanwhile, has not said whether she intends to vote for Trump.

The endorsement is a rare move for Bush. While he has done some private fundraisers for candidates since leaving office, this is his first show of public support for a candidate this year, his office said.

Collins worked with Bush when he was president and served as the first chair of the Senate Homeland Security Committee.

Back then, Collins served alongside another Republican from Maine, Olympia Snowe, who has since retired from the Senate. Collins is now the only Republican member of Congress from New England.

Bush's family has long had a compound in Kennebunkport, where his father, former President George H W Bush, spent much of the year until his death in 2018. The younger Bush has increasingly spent time at the home.

Collins has been popular in Maine, but Democrats were incensed when she voted for Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court and for Trump's tax breaks.

Democrats view unseating Collins this fall as a key to retaking control of the Senate, and Gideon drew early support from the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

Gideon already has raised more than $24 million, compared with more than $16 million for Collins. That doesn't include $3.8 million for Gideon that was crowd-sourced by critics of Collins during the Kavanaugh debate.

Gideon also has picked up a number of endorsements from groups that previously backed Collins: the Human Rights Campaign and the Maine State Council of Machinists, for example. The Planned Parenthood Victory Fund, which was neutral in Collins' 2014 race, is backing Gideon. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)