New York, Apr 4 (PTI) Former US President Donald Trump arrived at a specially secured Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday ahead of his arraignment on history-making criminal charges related to paying hush money to a porn star before the 2016 presidential election in exchange for her silence.

Trump, the first former US President to face a criminal charge, would surrender before Judge Juan Merchan. American media quoted Trump's attorneys as saying that the 76-year-old Republican leader, eying the White House for a second time in 2024, will plead not guilty to the criminal charges he is facing in connection with hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Also Read | EU Move to Ban Forced Labor Goods Poses a Test for SE Asia.

After his court appearance, Trump will immediately fly back to Florida where he will deliver remarks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach in the evening.

The arraignment proceeding is expected to be brief. The charges in the indictment will be read to him at the hearing, which is set to last about 10-15 minutes. Trump has denied all wrongdoings in connection with the payments made to Stormy Daniels, 44, ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Also Read | US Becoming 'Marxist Third World' Country, Says Donald Trump in Email Before His Surrender.

Trump faces more than 30 counts related to business fraud in the indictment, according to US media reports.

Security was tightened in New York, in particular the courthouse in lower Manhattan, as hundreds of Trump's supporters have landed in the city to rally behind him. New York City Mayor Eric Adams has warned against any breaking of law and order.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)