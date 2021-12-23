Kabul [Afghanistan], December 23 (ANI): An explosion took place close to the gate of the passport office in the Afghan capital Kabul on Thursday.

General Mobin, the spokesman of the Kabul security department, said the explosion in front of the passport department was a car bomb, Tolo News reported.

No casualties have been reported.

Further details are awiated. (ANI)

