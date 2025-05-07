Islamabad [Pakistan], May 7 (ANI): Shortly after India launched air strikes on Pakistan Terror infrastructure, news agency, Reuters reported loud explosions just after midnight near Muzaffarabad in PoJK, followed by a citywide blackout.Pakistan

Following this an under pressure Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared that Pakistan is delivering a "forceful response" to what he described was an act of war.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor Launched Against Terror Infrastructure in Pakistan: Indian Armed Forces Hit Terrorist Infrastructure.

https://x.com/CMShehbaz/status/1919868061425008992

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sharif said, "Pakistan has every right to respond forcefully to this act of war imposed by India, and a forceful response is being given."

Also Read | Operation Sindoor! India Fires Three Missiles Across the Frontier with Pakistan, Claims Pakistani Officials.

He affirmed national unity in the face of rising tensions and backed the country's military efforts. "The entire nation stands with the Pakistani armed forces, and the morale and spirit of the entire Pakistani nation are high," Sharif stated.

The remarks followed confirmation from Pakistan's military that Indian missile strikes had hit three locations - Muzaffarabad, Kotli, and the Ahmed East area of Bahawalpur. According to Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), "Some time ago from now, India launched air strikes on Subhanullah mosque in Bahwalpur's Ahmed East area, Kotli and Muzaffarabad at three places from the air."

He noted that Pakistan Air Force jets were airborne in response, "Pakistan will respond to this at a time and place of its own choosing."

India's Ministry of Defence confirmed that the strikes were part of "Operation Sindoor," targeting nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The ministry stated, "Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted." The operation followed the "barbaric" Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen.

A detailed briefing on the operation is expected later. Meanwhile, the Indian Army posted on X: "Justice is served. Jai Hind!" (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)