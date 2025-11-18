London [UK], November 18 (ANI): Political activist from Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK), Amjad Ayub Mirza, has sharply criticised the appointment of Faisal Mumtaz Rathore as the new Prime Minister of PoJK, calling the move a "scam" and a reflection of the "collapsed political process" in the region.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Mirza alleged that Rathore, who is the son of a former PoJK Prime Minister, carries serious allegations from the past, including his alleged involvement in a 2013 gang rape incident at the Pearl Continental Hotel in Muzaffarabad. He claimed that the case, which reportedly also involved the son of then-President Yaqub Khan, was suppressed and all evidence disappeared over time.

Mirza said the victim, a master's student from Jammu & Kashmir University, had been lured to the hotel under the pretext of a job interview and was assaulted throughout the night. According to him, the woman later informed her parents, who allegedly poisoned her to "save themselves from shame," leading to her death. Protests reportedly took place at the time, but the case was eventually buried, Mirza claimed, adding that Rathore's rise to the post of prime minister has reopened old wounds and anger among the public.

Mirza also raised questions about the legitimacy of Rathore's election, stating that the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) had clearly outlined in its 31-point declaration that 12 refugee seat holders in the Legislative Assembly are not permitted to vote. Yet, according to Mirza, these refugee members were allowed to cast their votes in the process that led to Rathore's selection. He warned that this violation is likely to trigger a major confrontation between the new prime minister and the JAAC, which has emerged as a powerful voice for public grievances in PoJK.

Mirza said the new prime minister openly declared that his priority was to restore public confidence in political parties, as the JAAC had gained significant public trust due to widespread disillusionment with traditional political leadership. He said Rathore also stated that relations between PoJK and Pakistan had weakened over the years and that he intended to strengthen them.

According to Mirza, Rathore's focus is not on serving the people of PoJK but on serving the interests of the political elite and Pakistan's military establishment. He said people in PoJK are frustrated with what he described as an administrative-style political system in which leaders are appointed and removed without public participation.

Mirza warned that public resentment is rising rapidly, particularly among students who have been staging protests over fee hikes across the region. He said student unions, banned since the era of Zia-ul-Haq, are also becoming a major demand. Despite police action and assaults, students are likely to intensify their protests in the coming weeks.

Mirza further predicted security complications for India, stating that infiltration launch pads across the Line of Control are likely to become active again under the new political setup in PoJK. He warned that the region is heading toward a period of heightened instability, both politically and socially.

"His selection has once again discredited the political process in PoJK. People are growing increasingly frustrated, and the coming days are expected to see further unrest. I see trouble ahead in PoJK," Mirza said. (ANI)

