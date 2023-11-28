Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 28 (ANI): On the occasion of Dev Deepawali, Varanasi brightened up in beautiful lights on Monday, where Freddy Svane, Ambassador of Denmark to India, celebrated the festival with his wife and described the experience as 'fantastic.'

Ambassador of Denmark to India, Svane, said, "I am here with my wife in Varanasi to celebrate the Dev Deepawali. It is fantastic being here where light is bringing hope to all of us. We are enjoying it truly... Culture is a language that we all understand"

Moreover, Svane was seen interacting with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath as the city celebrated the festival on the occasion of 'Kartik Purnima.'

On attending Dev Deepawali' in Varanasi, Norway's Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener, highlighted that she had visited here for the first time, and called her experience a "tremendous impression."

"This is my first time in Varanasi and it is such a tremendous impression to be here for Dev Deepawali and to see all these lights, it really touches me. I have been in India for 3 months and I am learning new things about India and Indian culture...," she said.

Meanwhile, Mauritius High Commissioner to India Haymandoyal Dillum said that it is a good thing that the government here and UP CM invited them to this event, adding, "So many people from Mauritius do come here and offer prayers. I am very happy we got this opportunity."

Moreover, as the envoys enjoy the festival in Uttar Pradesh, Kamlesh Shashi Prakash, Fiji's High Commissioner to India stressed that it has been proved today that Varanasi is a city of lights and spirituality.

"We felt very happy that we visited Varanasi, it is a very holy place and people of Fiji do visit Varanasi...the kind of lights we saw today, it proves that Varanasi is a city of lights and spirituality," he said.

Furthermore, Sweden's Ambassador to India, Jan Thesleff expressed gratitude to witness the festival in Varanasi and said, "I am honoured to be here in Varanasi today. This is a unique day and to share that with the Uttar Pradesh CM and diplomats from 70 different countries is a memory of life for me."

Noting that this is his first visit to Varanasi, Ambassador of Belarus to India Andrei Rzheussky said, " I am excited, this is my first trip to Varanasi and Ganga River. This is my second meeting with UP CM Yogi Adityanath."

In a dazzling display of cultural convergence, ambassadors and diplomats from over 70 nations have gathered in the historic city of Varanasi to partake in the grand celebrations of Gurupurnima.

Organized by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the distinguished guests witnessed the lighting of earthen lamps on the auspicious occasion of Kartik Purnima, alongside the mesmerizing Ganga Arti and Dev Deepavali festivities at Kashi.

They received a warm welcome at Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shastri airport.

Varanasi, a city steeped in spiritual significance, has played host to various international events, including G20 and SCO meetings during India's presidency.

Dev Deepavali, often referred to as "the Diwali of the Gods," unfolds on the full moon night of the Hindu month of Kartika, embellishing the riverfront ghats of the Ganges from Ravidas Ghat to Rajghat with over a million earthen lamps. (ANI)

