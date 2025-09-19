Karachi [Pakistan], September 19 (ANI): Maulana Fazlur Rehman, head of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), announced on Thursday that his party will launch peace marches across all four provinces, aiming to bring Pakistanis together on a single platform to safeguard their rights, as reported by ARY News.

According to ARY News, speaking at a party meeting, Fazlur Rehman emphasised that the forthcoming movement is a continuation of JUI-F's long struggle for peaceful resistance. He rejected the idea that the initiative was new, recalling that his party had staged similar campaigns in the past. He accused the government of consistently snatching away the public mandate in elections and argued that JUI-F had a responsibility to persist with its political mobilisation rather than abandon its principles.

Addressing internal security, Fazlur Rehman warned that genuine peace still does not exist in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He sharply criticised the government's inability to govern effectively, saying that courts and other institutions were being forced to take on the duties of elected leaders. He cautioned that if required, his party could summon workers from across the country, raising the possibility of a full-scale mobilisation in Islamabad, as reported by ARY News.

On international issues, the JUI-F chief expressed disappointment at the growing disunity among Muslim nations. He stated the importance of solidarity and cooperation, warning that division would only make the ummah weaker. While noting that recent Islamic conferences had raised expectations, Fazlur Rehman remarked that the results had fallen short of those hopes.

On a more positive note, he praised the recent defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, describing it as a welcome step. Fazlur Rehman said the pact showed that both nations had the capacity to play leading roles in the Muslim world, as highlighted by ARY News.

The JUI-F leadership confirmed that the peace marches will cover regions from Chitral and Turbat to Kashmore and Karachi, indicating a broad mobilisation across the country. Fazlur Rehman reiterated that if the ruling elite failed to protect citizens' rights, it would become JUI-F's duty to put the country back on track, as reported by ARY News. (ANI)

