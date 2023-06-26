Islamabad [Pakistan], June 26 (ANI): The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials on Monday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Pakistan-based ARY News reported. His arrest comes after the anti-corruption court (ATC) granted him bail on June 24.

As per the details, the FIA officials have arrested Pervaiz Elahi for an investigation into a money laundering case. The ATC had given bail to Elahi on June 24. However, a hurdle stopped the bail petitioner from reaching the designated camp office to complete the process for release, causing hindrance to his release.

Also Read | UK: Indian-Origin Woman Jailed for Using Minors in Drugs Trade.

FIA authorities presented PTI President before the district court in the Kachehri district. The FIA has urged the court to grant physical remand to make further investigation into the alleged money laundering case, according to ARY News report.

The district Kachehri court in Lahore has kept the decision reserved regarding the physical remand of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. The court proceedings witnessed the conclusion of arguments presented by the lawyers involved in the case.

Also Read | Bank Holiday in Sri Lanka From June 29 to July 3 To Provide Time for Domestic Debt Restructuring.

The district Kachehri court in Lahore has reserved its decision regarding the physical remand of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. The arguments presented by the lawyers involved in the case concluded in the court, the report said.

Advocate Rana has said that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has been booked under seven FIRs. Rana added that whenever the bail is approved in one case, the authorities promptly arrest the accused in another matter, ARY News reported. However, he said that none of the evidence so far indicates Elahi's involvement in any wrongdoing.

Rana said that the evidence has not been able to showcase PTI President's involvement in the alleged offences, ARY News reported. He said that the statement was forcibly taken from Muhammad Zaman and added that it does not include any incriminating information against Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

Last week, an anti-corruption court in Lahore approved the post-arrest bail of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in a case related to illegal recruitments in Pakistan's Punjab Assembly, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

Earlier this month, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in Gujranwala arrested Elahi on allegations of taking Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 15 million in bribes as the speaker of the provincial assembly for making out-of-merit appointments on grade-17 posts in the provincial assembly. Subsequently, PTI President was sent to jail on judicial remand for 14 days. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)