Dubai [UAE], February 8 (ANI/WAM): The fifth edition of the UAE SWAT Challenge, held at the Training City in Al Ruwayyah, Dubai, concluded today. The event, attended by Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, alongside tactical team leaders from various countries across the globe, featured the participation of 73 teams representing 41 countries.

The last day of the challenge saw various teams competing in the 'Obstacle' challenge, the final leg of the five main challenges that began on 3 February. The competitions highlighted the remarkable capabilities of the participating teams and showcased their high levels of professionalism, training and competitive spirit.

The UAE Swat Challenge 2024 was organised as part of a collaboration between the Ministry of Interior, led by His Highness Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and Dubai Police. His Highness's commitment to organise the challenge for the fifth consecutive year contributed to the success of this edition. The event aimed to bolster the preparedness of police teams in the UAE and facilitate the exchange of experiences with other teams from around the world.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri highlighted the success of the fifth edition of the UAE SWAT Challenge and expressed gratitude to the UAE leadership for its commitment to supporting Dubai Police. He added that the organisation of such global competitions further reinforces Dubai's position as a leading destination for hosting world-class events.

Al Marri said that the UAE SWAT Challenge offers various tactical teams and special units worldwide a platform to compete and excel on an international stage. "The challenge provides an opportunity for police forces to engage with counterparts from around the globe, acquire new skills and strengthen cooperation at both regional and international levels," he said.

The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police also highlighted the remarkable increase in the number of participating teams and countries this year, as well as the high level of competition and preparedness demonstrated by all participants. (ANI/WAM)

